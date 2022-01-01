Here Are The Top Smartphones To Lookout For In 2022
Image: Unsplash
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 in September 2022. The smartphone is said to come with multiple improvements, including a full-screen display without a notch, a better processor and graphics performance.
Image: Unsplash
The last iPhone SE edition smartphone was launched in 2020. In 2022, Apple might reveal another compact smartphone with no bezels like the iPhone SE 3 or SE 2022.
Image: Unsplash
Samsung will reveal its most anticipated flagships in 2022, including the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 series with vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Image: Unsplash
Yet another smartphone that is about to be launched soon is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device has already appeared in several unboxing videos and leaks.
Image: Unsplash
OnePlus will reveal its OnePlus 10 series which consists of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Most recently the OnePlus 10 Pro appeared on a Geekbench listing, hinting at imminent launch.
Image: Unsplash
Motorola is about to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC soon. Multiple leaks about the smartphone suggest that it will feature a dual 50MP rear camera.
Image: Unsplash
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released in October 2021. In 2022, Google is said to launch the Google Pixel 6A, the more affordable yet capable smartphone.
Image: Unsplash