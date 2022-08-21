Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 21 ,2022
Here is how the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro could look like
Image: Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo
In about three weeks, Apple will release the iPhone 14 Pro, as a part of the iPhone 14 series.
Image: @its_shevi/Twitter
This is how the iPhone 14 Pro display could look, with the dual-notch at the top of the screen.
Image: @Joshxx_Official/Twitter
Although this is not an official image, this is what the iPhone 14 Pro could look like.
Image: @maryamboooth/Twitter
The iPhone 14 Pro is said to come with a 48MP primary lens that will be capable of shooting 8K videos.
Image: @Saad_Ismail/Twitter
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could come in new colours as shown in the image here.
Image: @theapplehub/Twitter
The iPhone 14 Pro lineup should be powered by Apple's latest A16 Bionic chipset, making it the most powerful smartphone in the market.
Image: Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo
