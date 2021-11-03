Here's a look at PM Modi's 5-day visit to Italy & UK
Image: @MEAINDIA/TWITTER
PM Modi and Mario Draghi held extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties in Rome
Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter
PM Modi had a warm meeting with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues
Image: @PMOIndia/Twitter
PM Modi joined the other G20 leaders for a family photo at the G20 Rome Summit.
Image: @MEAINDIA/Twitter
PM Modi interacts with US President Joe Biden and other global leaders at the G20 Summit
Image: @PMOINIDA/Twitter
PM Modi met Emmanuel Macron and held talks revolved around enhancing cooperation in diverse areas and boosting people-to-people relations.
Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter
G20 leaders at Trevi Fountain
Image: @MEAINIDA/Twitter
PM Modi prested five ‘Amrit Tatva’ from India on climate change at COP26 Summit
Image: @MEAINIDA/Twitter
PM Modi met Boris Johnson and discussed cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables & cleantech
Image: @MEAINIDA/Twitter
PM Modi met Bill Gates and discussed a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen global efforts towards overcoming climate change
Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter
PM Modi participated in Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event
Image: @MEAINIDA/Twitter