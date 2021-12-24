Here's how Bollywood actors have celebrated Christmas over the last 2 years
Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya wore matching Christmas-themed pyjamas and extended their wishes to all in 2020.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Janhvi Kapoor uploaded an adorable candid picture of herself in a Christmas cap in 2019 and extended her wishes to fans.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Sanjay Dutt posted a family photo in which everyone could be seen in colour-coordinated traditional outfits.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Christmas as they promoted their film Good Newwz.
Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar
Sara Ali Khan stunned in an elegant white off-shoulder dress and wished her fans a Merry Christmas 2019.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 in London and extended their wishes to fans.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap posed alongside their kids in Christmas colours on the occasion.
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Bhumi Pednekar shared a jolly picture of herself posing alongside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in 2019.
Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar