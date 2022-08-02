Nehal Gautam
Aug 02 ,2022
Here's how Bollywood celebrities contributing their bit to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement
Image: Facebook/@amitabhbachchan/@maheshbabu
Kangana Ranaut shared a 'Tiranga' picture after PM Modi urged everyone to use it as a profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Ajay Devgn posted a 'Tiranga' picture on Twitter and joined the pledge to bring the Tricolour home.
Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about how proud and honoured he was to bring our identity, our pride, 'Tiranga' home.
Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan
Mammootty encouraged his fans to show unity in diversity by hoisting a 'Tiranga' in our homes.
Image: Twitter/@mammukka
Actor Prabhas called 'Tiranga' an emotion as he posted a picture of the same on his Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas
Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle and contributed to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.
Image: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh
