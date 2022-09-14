Prachi Arya
Sep 14 ,2022
Here's how Gigi Hadid rocks incredible hairstyles with utmost grace
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Super-model Gigi Hdid who is fashion icon, lovesto experiments with her hairdo while trying on various hairstyles.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Keeping her obsession with simple buns intact, Gigi Hadid went for a high bun with front locks as she gives major fashionable goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Gigi at an ealy age had found her love in beachy waves for signature long hair and since then she has been pulling off the look gracefully with every outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Keeping it simple and subtle, the supermodel opted for straight hair alng with the dramatic outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Gigi Hadid walked down the Met Gala red carpet in a red gown while keeping her hairdo in a slicked-back bun with trendy spiky ends giving it a Y2K-esque moment.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
The blond beauty who stuns in various outfits, looks beautiful as she nails messy bun look with locks flowing out.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
In her work as a model, Gigi has tried a bunch of different hairstyles including wigs, dreadlocks and a 1960's inspired style at runways.
IMAGE: Instagram/gigihadid
Find Out More