Congress hit back at PM Narendra Modi with Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeting “Modi ji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government on Petrol was Rs 9.48/litre and on Diesel, it was Rs 3.56/litre. However, the Excise Duty during Modi Government on Petrol has risen to Rs 27.90/litre and on Diesel, Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs. 18.42 in Petrol and Rs. 18.24 per litre in Diesel.” ANI