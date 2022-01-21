Here's remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his greatest movies
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
'Kai Po Che!,' directed by Abhishek Kapoor received positive reviews from the audience. Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao essayed the lead role in the film.
Image: A Still from Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput was loved for his portrayal of the Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic titled 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.'
Image: A Still from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' created a massive buzz among the audience and it even received numerous awards and accolades.
Image: A Still from Chhichhore
Though Sushant Singh Rajput essayed a supporting role in the film, 'PK,' his performance was highly appreciated in the film.
Image: A Still from PK
'Sonchiriya' was among the popular movies of Sushant Singh Rajput that received amazing reviews from critics as well as the audience. It also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.
Image: A Still from Sonchiriya
Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the lead role in the 2015 mystery action thriller film, 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee.
Image: A Still from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, 'Dil Bechara' was the 2020 coming-of-age drama movie released after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Bechara'