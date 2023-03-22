Saksham nagar
Here's the brand-new avatar of Chepauk Stadium in Chennai
Image: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
Ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in Chennai a look at the newly renovated Chepauk Stadium.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The newly renovated Chepauk Stadium has a lot of advanced features like its new waiting lounge and also the cricket bats installed at the ceiling.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The renovated MA Chidambaram stadium has a lot of historic things dressing room and all the key performances mentioned in the hall of fame.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was seen giving a tour of the dressing and had a brief look at the new changes in the stadium.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The stadium also has pretty good shower room in which players during the break can take shower and refresh themselves.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The Chepauk stadium also has an updated cafeteria in which players can eat the food of different cuisines.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
