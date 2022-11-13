Vidit Dhawan
Here's the T20 World Cup 2022 team of the tournament
Image: AP
Alex Hales was named in the team of the tournament after finishing as the eighth-highest scorer with 212 runs.
Image: AP
Anrich Nortje was extremely impressive with the ball as he picked up 11 wickets.
Image: AP
Arshdeep Singh was one of the three Indians named in the team of the tournament after he picked up 10 wickets.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips also made the list with 201 runs at an impressive average of 40.20.
Image: AP
England captain Jos Buttler led his side from the front with 225 runs in the tournament.
Image: AP
Despite being sidelined in the finals due to an injury, Mark Wood was extremely impressive with the ball as he picked up 9 wickets.
Image: AP
Pakistan also had two players in the team of the tournament as Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were included on the list.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza had a dream tournament as he delivered with both bat (219 runs) and ball (10 wickets).
Image: AP
World no 1 T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form as he smacked 239 runs in the T20 World Cup.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli had an incredible tournament as he ended as the highest-scorer with 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
