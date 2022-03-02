Hero Electric introduces new e-scooter Hero Eddy: Check price, specs and images
Image: HeroElectric.in
Hero Electric has unveiled its new all-electric scooter named Hero Eddy
Image: HeroElectric.in
To be priced at Rs 72,000, the scooter will be available in two colours- yellow and light blue
Image: HeroElectric.in
According to the company, Hero Eddy takes 4-5 hrs to charge and promises a range of 85 km
Image: HeroElectric.in
It can achieve a top speed of 25 km/h and requires no registration for driving
Image: HeroElectric.in
The scooter is equipped with features such as a USB port for charging and a reverse mode to go backward when stuck in traffic
Image: HeroElectric.in
Hero Eddy's key features also include Find My Bike, E-Lock, boot space and follow me headlamps
Image: HeroElectric.in
It also has a digital instrument cluster for riders to get all the information about their ride
Image: HeroElectric.in