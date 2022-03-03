'Hi Bye, Mama!' to 'Uncontrollably Fond', K-dramas that explore love & hardships

Starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo‑bin, 'Uncontrollably Fond' revolves the heartbreaking story of lovers facing the wrath of destiny and time. The K-drama is available to watch on Netflix.
'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' starring Seo Yea‑ji and Kim Soo‑hyun on Netflix was commended for its sensitive yet raw presentation of mental health. The show also included several heartbreaking and thriller moments.
Kim Tae‑hee's highly anticipated comeback drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!' on Netflix tugged at the heartstrings of many due to its unique depiction of motherly love.
Arguably one of the saddest K-dramas, 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' starring IU along with a star-studded cast got famous for its beautiful and cheerful moments in the drama with an extremely heartbreaking ending.
Starring Seo In‑guk and Jung So-min, 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes' is a medley thriller and romance as So-Min falls in love with a man with a forgotten past.
'Reply 1988' starring Hyeri, Park Bo‑gum, Ryu Jun‑yeol and more won over the hearts of many for their unique take on family, love, friendship and adolescence.
