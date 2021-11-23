Hifly lands Airbus340 on Antarctica for the first time
An Airbus A340 plane, managed by aviation company Hi Fly, landed on Antarctica for the first time.
The flight with seven crew members took off on November 2 from Cape Town, South Africa.
The plane covered 4,630 kilometres in total and each flight including the return journey lasted five hours.
Led by Captain Carlos Mirpuri, the crew of Hi Fly spent three hours on the Antarctic ice.
