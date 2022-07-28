Kriti Nayyar
Jul 28 ,2022
‘High School Musical’ S3 premiere: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & more grace red carpet
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett attended the 'High School Musical' Season 3 premiere in matching black attires.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
The 'Drivers License' hitmaker and dancer JoJo Siwa look stunning as they pose for the paparazzi.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
Olivia and Joshua were joined by Matt Cornett and Sofie Wylie as they graced the red carpet in stunning outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @highschoolmusicalseries
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
Dara Renee and Aria Brooks stole the show in gorgeous sequin attires.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu also exuded grace as they attended the star-studded event.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
New episodes of the series will debut weekly until the season finale in September.
Image: Instagram/ @disneyplus
Find Out More