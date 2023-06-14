Saksham nagar
Highest batting average in the history of the Ashes
Australia's Wally Hammond stands at number five and has a batting average of 51.85 in 33 Test matches.
Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is on the fourth spot and he has a batting average of 58.75 in 45 games.
Steve Smith sits in third place and has a batting average of 59.68 in 32 Test matches.
Jack Hobbs is in the second spot and has a batting average of 54.26 from 41 Test matches.
Donald Bradman tops the list with a batting average of 89.78 from 37 Test matches.
