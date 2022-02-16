Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of all time

'Dangal' is a biographical drama sports film directed by Nitish Tiwari that was released in December 2016. The film revolves around Mahavir Singh Photgat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Sanju' was released on June 29, 2018, and garnered massive love from the audience. The film follows the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt,
Rajkumar Hirani spun magic with the satirical comedy-drama 'PK'. The film questioned religious dogmas and superstitions through Aamir Khan's alien avatar, who lands on Earth for a research mission.
'War': Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
One of the highest-grossing films of all time, 'Padmaavat' narrates the life of Queen Padmavati and how she gets married to a Rajput ruler. However, things change when a Sultan named Alauddin Khilji creates a war in their kingdoms as he loves the queen.
'Dhoom 3' is an action thriller film that starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra in lead. The film came as the third instalment in the Dhoom franchise.
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' was released in the year 2019 and went on to receive positive reviews and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.
