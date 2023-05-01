Saksham nagar
May 01 ,2023
Highest individual scores in a losing cause
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the highest individual scores in Indian Premier League in a losing cause.
Image: IPL
Slamming a brilliant 115* off just 55 balls in the IPL 2014 final Wriddhiman Saha's ton went in vain and KKR won their 2nd title of the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Playing for Deccan Chargers Andrew Symonds hit an unbeaten 117 off 53 balls but was not able to take his team to victory over RR.
Image: Indian Premier League
RR skipper hit 119 vs PBKS in IPL 2021 but ended up being on the losing side while chasing a target of 222.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 124 vs MI in IPL 2023 but was not able to take his team over the line and ended up on the losing side.
Image: AP
DD batsman Rishabh Pant played an explosive knock of 128 vs SRH in IPL 2018 but his ton went in vain and he ended up on the losing side.
Image: BCCI/IPL
