Highest ODI scores by Indian lower-order player in South Africa
In the 4th ODI between IND vs SA at Port Elizabeth, all-rounder Irfan Pathan scored 47 of 55 balls but was unable to help IND win as they lost by 80 runs.
Robin Singh's 48 is the 3rd highest by a lower-order batter in SA. This came in an ODI fixture vs Zimbabwe in 1997 which eventually resulted in a tie.
In the ongoing IND vs SA ODI series, Shardul Thakur scored an unbeaten half-century but it wasn't enough as SA edged past India by 31 runs.
Saba Karim holds the record for the highest runs by a lower order player in SA. The Indian WK scored 55 runs.
