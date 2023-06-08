Anirban Sarkar
Jun 09 ,2023
Highest-paid footballers in the world
Cristiano Ronaldo signed a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr worth more than £200 million which made him the highest-paid footballer
Kylian Mbappe is in second place as the French youngster signed a contract extension with PSG earning £72 million per season
Lionel Messi decided to join PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 making him one of the highest earners in football
Neymar's staggering contract with PSG has reportedly seen him earning to the tune of €36 million per season
Mohamed Salah's new contract with Liverpool reportedly helps him in earning to the tune of £18.2m per season
