Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 13 ,2022
Highest-paid footballers REVEALED; Messi and Ronaldo dethroned from top position
Image: @psg/Instagram
As per Forbes, Kylian Mbappe is the highest-paid footballer with estimated earnings of $128m (£115.2m) this season.
Image: @psg/Instagram
7-time Balon d'Or winner Lionel Messi sits 2nd in the list with earnings of $120m (£108m) this season.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is third with estimated earnings of $100m (£90m) this season.
Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram
Brazilian forward Neymar will earn an approximate amount of $87m (£78.4m) in 2022-23.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah completes the top-5 list with earnings of $53m (£47.7m).
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland is the sixth highest-earning player this season as he will earn $31m (£27.9m).
Image: @mancity/Instagram
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski will earn $35m (£31.5m) this season.
Image: @fcbarcelona/Instagram
Real Madrid's Andres Iniesta is the 8th highest-earning player on Forbes' list with earnings of $31m (£27.9m).
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Spanish football great Andres Iniesta will earn $30m (£27m) this season.
Image: @visselkobe/Instagram
Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is set to earn $29m (£26.1m) in the 2022-23 season.
Image: @mancity/Instagram
Find Out More