Aryan Suraj
Jul 08 ,2023
Highest-paid managers in football history
Image-AP
Football Managers are the backbone of the team and are responsible for the team's effective and efficient performances on the pitch.
Image-AP
Let's take a look at the highest-paid football managers of all time:
Image-AP
Zinadine Zidane earned approx €12M per season during his time at Real Madrid.
Image-AP
Fabio Cannavaro earned an approximate €12 million with Guangzhou Evergrandeper this season.
Image-AP
Rafael Benítez with Dalian Yifang earned an approximate €13.5 million.
Image-AP
Diego Simeone earns an approximate of €15.4 million per year with Atletico Madrid.
Image-AP
Jose Mourinho earned an approximate of €17.5 million per season during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.
Image-AP
Pep Guardiola earns an approximate of €23 million with Manchester City.
Image-AP
Find Out More