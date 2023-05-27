Saksham nagar
May 27 ,2023
Highest partnerships in IPL playoffs
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at some of the best partnerships in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Wriddhiman Saha and Manan Vohra playing for KXIP (PBKS) in IPL 2014 final vs KKR did a 129-run partnership in just 73 balls.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Playing for KKR Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis added 136 runs in 82 balls vs CSK in IPL 2012 final and won their team the match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT pair Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the new recruits to the list and they added 138 runs off 68 balls vs MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.
Image: BCCI/IPL and AP
Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina for CSK did a 140-run stand vs MI off just 76 balls in IPL 2013 Qualifier 1.
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK's opening pair of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay tops the list as they added 156 runs vs RCB in IPL 2011 final.
Image: BCCI/IPL
