Highest scoring midfielders in Premier League history
Former Manchester United star Gary Speed, who sadly passed away in 2011, is the seventh-highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history with 80 goals.
Former Southampton star Matthew Le Tissier is the sixth-highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history with 100 goals.
Manchester United's legendary midfielder and current pundit Paul Scholes is fifth on the list with 107 goals.
Manchester United legend and former Wales coach Ryan Giggs is fourth on the list with 109 goals to his name.
Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is the third-highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history with 120 goals.
Former Aston Villa and Manchester United star Dwight Yorke is second on the list with 123 goals.
Chelsea legend and current Everton coach Frank Lampard is the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 177 goals.
