Saksham nagar
Jun 10 ,2023
Highest successful run chases for India in Test history
Image: AP
Team India chased down 276 runs vs WI in the year 2011 and it was also the 4th highest successful run chase for India in Test history.
Image: AP
The Indian team managed to chase down 329 runs on the last day of 4th Test, which is also their 3rd successful run in Test history.
Image: AP
Team India was chasing 387 runs vs England in 2008 which they successfully by six wickets and also record their second successful chase in Test cricket history.
Image: BCCI
Team India defeated WI by 6 wickets in Trinidad while chasing 404 in 1976 and also recorded their top successive chase in Test cricket history.
Image: BCCI
The Indian team who are currently playing vs Australia in the WTC Final will be chasing in the big ICC event.
Image: AP
If the Indian pacers restrict Australia early on Day 4, they would be looking to chase down yet another record target in Tests.
Image: AP
