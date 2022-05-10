Highlights from Yoon Suk-Yeol's inauguration ceremony as S Korean President
Associated Press
Yoon took office on Tuesday with an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearisation.
South Korean guard of honour was performed during an inaugural ceremony of the new President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul.
Here, students performed before the inauguration ceremony for South Korea's new President. The ceremony took place on Tuesday.
Followers and supporters of Yoon gathered to greet the newly elected president in the National Assembly of Seoul.
South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee attended his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly, Seoul.
