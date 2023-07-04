Hardika Gupta
Hina Khan fulfils bridesmaid duties in lehenga choli
Hina Khan recently attended her close friend's wedding.
She was the perfect bridesmaid.
For the wedding, she opted for a golden lehenga teamed with maroon choli.
She completed her look with a pink-hued dupatta.
Her choli featured intricate golden embroidery and a deep neckline.
She opted for a nude makeup look with a touch of pink.
She accessorised her look with an antique choker, earrings and a bracelet.
She left her tresses open in soft curls.
