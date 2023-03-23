Hardika Gupta

Mar 23 ,2023

Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair: TV celebs visit Mecca for Umrah
Instagram
Hina Khan recently visited Mecca Sharif with her mother and brother. @realhinakhan/Instagram
Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu shared photos from his holy trip to Mecca. @mrfaisu/Instagram
Jannat Zubair went to perform her first Umrah along with her family. @jannatzubair/Instagram
Earlier this month, Tasneem Nerukar went to perform her first Umrah. @tasneem_nerukar/Instagram
Aly Goni kept his first roza in the Mecca. He shared a beautiful glimpse from the mosque. @alygoni/Instagram
Asim Riaz also went on a spiritual journey with his close friend Aly Goni. @asimriaz/Instagram
