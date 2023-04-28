Anjali Negi
Apr 28 ,2023
Hina Khan shines in embellished gown
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
Hina Khan shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday (March 28).
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
The actress donned an embellished gown in the shared photos.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
The outfit had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
Hina wore a pair of statement earrings with the ensemble.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
For the hairstyle, she opted for half-tied bun.
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
