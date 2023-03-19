Anjali Choudhury
Mar 19 ,2023
Hina Khan stuns in black outfit
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
Hina Khan graced the red carpet of the Iconic Gold Awards in a black gown.
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
The TV actress wore a risque black dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
To complement her ensemble, Hina opted for statement earrings, bracelet, and rings by Renu Oberoi.
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
Hina Khan donned the backless dress by Rhea Pillai Rastogi in a top-knot bun with fringes.
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
The actress completed her look with a black strapped heels.
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
