Anjali Choudhury

Mar 19 ,2023

Hina Khan stuns in black outfit
Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
Hina Khan graced the red carpet of the Iconic Gold Awards in a black gown. Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
The TV actress wore a risque black dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
To complement her ensemble, Hina opted for statement earrings, bracelet, and rings by Renu Oberoi. Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
Hina Khan donned the backless dress by Rhea Pillai Rastogi in a top-knot bun with fringes. Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
The actress completed her look with a black strapped heels. Image: @realhinakhan/Instagram
Find Out More