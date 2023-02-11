Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 11 ,2023
Hina Khan surfs ‘the real deal’ in Maldives; see photos
realhinakhan/Instagram
Actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest trip.
realhinakhan/Instagram
She captioned the pictures “Internet is outdated.. I surf the real deal…”
realhinakhan/Instagram
Hina Khan can be seen enjoying the cool breeze at the beach.
realhinakhan/Instagram
She wore a full-sleeve swimsuit with psychedelic patterns.
realhinakhan/Instagram
It featured ocean blue, saffron, rose pink and fluorescent colours.
realhinakhan/Instagram
