Kriti Nayyar
Oct 03 ,2022
Hina Khan to Mouni Roy; take styling tips from TV celebs this festive season
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan/ @imouniroy
Hina Khan exudes charm in this yellow attire with intricate embroidery all over.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
'Brhmastra' star Mouni Roy looks stunning in an ivory saree with golden borders. Not to miss her jewellery pieces.
Image: Instagram/ @imouniroy
Shweta Tiwari styled her pastel saree with a quirky blouse, while also adding earrings to complete her look.
Image: Instagram/ @shweta.tiwari
Avneet Kaur looks ready for the festive season in this colourful Ghagra with a completing blouse.
Image: Instagram/ @avneetkaur_13
Rubina Dilaik is known for her amazing fashion choices, and this blue lehenga fits her like a dream.
Image: Instagram/ @rubinadilaik
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opted for a gorgeous sequin gown with cape sleeves for one of her outings.
Image: Instagram/ @divyankatripathidahiya
Anushka Sen keeps it simple yet stylish in a light green outfit, while adding statement earrings to accentuate her look.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasen0408
Find Out More