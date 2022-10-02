Kriti Nayyar
Oct 02 ,2022
Hina Khan's birthday: Revisiting the TV star's iconic fashion moments
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
One of the most popular faces on TV, Hina Khan has time and again wowed fans with her amazing fashion choices.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
The actor looks gorgeous in this white saree with ruffle detailing. Her sleek hairstyle perfectly goes with the attire.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
Hina opted for a gold-toned gown with a thigh-high slit for one of her Cannes 2022 outings.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
The TV star surely made heads turn in this red gown with a huge flare.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
Hina surely loves a touch of bling in her wardrobe and this outfit is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
In another appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Hina chose a soft blue satin dress with a shimmery slip underneath.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
Adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, Hina looks adorable in printed pants and a full sleeves green top with bow detailing.
Image: Instagram/ @realhinakhan
Find Out More