Mahima Joshi
May 27 ,2023
Historic ‘Sengol’ handed over to PM Modi
Image: ANI
A day ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi received the sacred 'Sengol' from the priest of Adheenam.
Image: ANI
Sacred hymns were recited as PM Modi received India's pride, the sacred Sengol.
Image: ANI
The historic ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament on May 28.
Image: ANI
PM Narendra Modi met the Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings.
Image: ANI
The Sengol is a golden spectre that was handed over to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India's Independence in 1947.
Image: ANI
