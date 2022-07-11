Sneha Biswas
Jul 11 ,2022
'HIT: The First Case' to 'Shabaash Mithu'; films & web series releasing this week
'Hit: the first case' will release in theatres on 15 July 2022. The suspense thriller film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.
Image: Instagram@rajkummar_rao
Taapsee Pannu's biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu' based on cricketer Mithali Raj's life will release in theatres on 15 july.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
'Vashi' is a romantic drama film starring Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas. The film will be released on Netflix on July 17.
Image: Instagram@tovinothomas
'Shoorveer' will make its way to Hotstar on 15 July. The military drama will focus on the three-armed forces including Army, Airforce and Navy.
Image: Instagram@reginaacassandraa
'Jaadugar' will also stream on Netflix on 15 July 2022. 'Jadugar' is the story of a boy named Meenu, who lives in MP.
Image: Instagram@jitendrak1
The 'Fantasy Island' web series will stream on Netflix on July 12.
Image: Instagram@fantasyislandmovie
