Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 10 ,2022
Hits and flops as Men in Blue vanquish South Africa to level ODI series
Image: bcci.tv
Mohammed Siraj returned with the best figures of 3/38 in the 2nd ODI which India won by nine runs.
Image: bcci.tv
Shreyas Iyer led India’s batting lineup with a match-winning unbeaten 113 off 111 balls in the 2nd ODI. He earlier scored 50 off 37 in the 1st ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Ishan Kishan contributed with 93 runs off 84 balls in the 2nd ODI that helped India to win the match with over four overs remaining.
Image: bcci.tv
Shardul Thakur made himself noticed with the ball by returning with 1/36 in 5 overs in the 2nd ODI and 2/35 in 8 overs in the 1st ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s batting was one of the lows for India in the first two games, as he scored 13 off 20 in 2nd ODI and 4 off 16 in 1st ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Opener Shubhman Gill also underperformed with scores of 3 and 38 in the 1st two ODIs of the three-match series.
Image: bcci.tv
Sanju Samson’s knock of 86 off 63 balls was the biggest highlight for India in the 1st ODI. He later hit 30 runs off 36 balls in the 2nd ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Ruturaj Gaikwad was another low for India as he hit 19 runs off 42 balls in his debut match during the 1st ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Ravi Bishnoi registered figures of 1/69 in 8 overs in the 1st ODI and was not included in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI.
Image: bcci.tv
Pacer Avesh Khan’s performance was another low point for India as he returned with figures of 0/35 in the 2nd ODI and 0/51 in the series opener.
Image: bcci.tv
