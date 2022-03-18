Holi 2022 bash: Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin & more paint the town red
Image: Varindar Chawla
On the special occasion of Holi 2022, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a special party which was attended by many prominent celebs of the TV industry.
Image: Varindar Chawla
Divyanka Tripathi arrived with husband Vivek Dahiya in all-white traditional attires. The couple shared an infectious smile while posing for the paps.
Image: Varindar Chawla
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, who recently debunked their separation rumours, were seen attending the Holi 2022 bash together.
Image: Varindar Chawla
Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin were all smiles at Ankita Lokhande's Holi 2022 bash. The couple also playfully smeared colours on each other.
Image: Varindar Chawla
Anita Hassanandani graced the party with husband Rohit Reddy. The duo opted for a casual look to enjoy the festival of colours.
Image: Varindar Chawla
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij beamed with tremendous joy as they celebrated Holi 2022 with their daughter Tara.
Image: Varindar Chawla