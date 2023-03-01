Sanyukta baijal

Mar 01 ,2023

Holi 2023: Celebrity-approved ethnic ensembles to take inspiration from
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
A white sharara with mirror work is everyone's wish to wear on Holi. Image: Instagram/saraalikhan95
Opt for a simple-yet-gorgeous white saree just like Alia Bhatt. Image: Instagram/aliaabhatt
A cut sleeves kurta and straight pants is yet another comfy look for Holi. Image: Instagram/ananyapanday
A long white shrug can go with anything and everything. Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Pair any beautiful white silhouette with oxidised earrings. Image: Instagram/@sonambajwa
One can never go wrong with chikankari in this season. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Don't want to go bland? Pick floral prints. Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
