Sanyukta baijal
Mar 01 ,2023
Holi 2023: Essential hair care tips to shield your tresses from colours
Avoid shampooing a day or two before playing Holi and let your scalp produce natural oils to resist the harmful colours.
As much as your scalp will be oily, it will not let the harmful colours sit on your hair. Therefore, grease up your tresses.
Tie your hair in pony or a bun to avoid Holi colours getting deep inside your scalp.
Cover your head to protect it from the colours.
Use organic and eco-friendly colours to play Holi.
