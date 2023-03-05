Sanyukta baijal

Mar 05 ,2023

Holi 2023: Skincare rituals to follow before playing with colours
Image: Pixabay
Exfoliation and cleansing of your skin are important as you don't want Holi colours to enter your skin pores with dirt. Image: Pixabay
Applying ice cubes on your face just 15 minutes before will prevent the chances of harmful chemicals present in colours to cause skin damage. Image: Pixabay
Moisturise your body with oil or a body lotion as much as you can before playing Holi. This will make your skin resistant to colours. Image: Pixabay
Never forget sunscreen as it works as a shield against chemical-based Holi colours. Image: Pixabay
Lips are even more sensitive than your skin. Therefore apply lip balm before playing Holi. Image: Pixabay
Find Out More