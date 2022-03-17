Holi Special Recipes - from Gujia to Thandai - here are some dishes to try making at home
Image: Instagram/@srees_recipes/saltsugarnspice
Gujia is the most important sweet of Holi. It's a sweet deep-fried dumpling made with suji or maida stuffed with a mixture of sweetened khoa and dried fruits.
Image: Instagram/@srees_recipes
Dahi vada is a type of chaat and popular throughout South Asia. It is prepared by soaking vadas in thick dahi. It's also one of the famous dishes that people enjoy on Holi.
Image: Instagram/@cook_like_neelam
Made of raw mangoes, Aam panna or Aam Jhora is an Indian drink renowned for its cooling properties. The drink is enjoyed by people on the festival of colours too.
Image: Instagram/@cookingwithsapana
One of the popular Holi dishes, Khasta Kachori is a spicy deep-fried snack which is enjoyed by a large number of population in the Indian subcontinent.
Image: Instagram/@radhe.sweetmart
The south Asian variety, Jalebi, is made by deep-frying maida flour batter in pretzel or circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup.
Image: Instagram/@bombae_foodiee49
Thandai is a traditional Indian beverage popular in the North Indian states of UP and Rajasthan. It is made especially for the festival of Holi.
Image: Instagram/@saltsugarnspice