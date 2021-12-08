Hollywood 'divas-go-desi' as they slay in these Indian attires
Image: Instagram/ @ChrissyTeigen
'Sex And The City star' Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted acing the traditional look in this lehenga by the Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Image: Twitter/ @Musingsofseb
Kim Kardashian stunned her fans as she sported a gorgeous red sequin saree for the cover of Vogue magazine.
Image: Twitter/ @Lycagoldradio
Model Chrissy Teigen looked every bit regal in a stunning purple saree with heavy golden embroidery. The 'Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika' ensemble was Chrissy's pick for Diwali.
Image: Instagram/ @ChrissyTeigen
Sophie Turner donned an orange and golden lehenga for one of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities. She amped up her outfit with a jewellery set and maang teeka.
Image: Twitter/ @Braveandwild
Elizabeth Hurley was clad in a georgette saree with hues of pink at a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in 2019.
Image: Twitter/ @Amitadf
Beyonce looked ethereal in this deep blue Anarkali suit adorned with multi-coloured motifs. She left her tresses open and kept her look simple without any accessories.
Image: Twitter/ @Odetojauregui_