Hollywood movies about real-life hardships of struggling actors
Image: Twitter/@1stweekendclub
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt-starrer Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood in a 2019 film about a television actor and his stunt man as they try to find success in Hollywood.
Image: Twitter/@groovesvillewkd
Audition follows Louis, whose life-long dream it has been to become an actor. With the help of his cousin, a casting agent, the film follows his journey to the top.
Image: Twitter/@FilmEssaying
Wish I Was Here is all about a struggling actor, who is also a father and husband and often finds himself having to make tough decisions.
Image: Twitter/@AlyssaCinephily
Multi-Facial stars Vin Diesel in the lead role and follows his character through his struggle to get through auditions because of his multi-ethnicity.
Image: Twitter/@Treeofl1fe
Citizen Gangster follows Eddie, who must choose between providing for his family or fulfilling his dream of becoming a Hollywood star.
Image: Twitter/@1stweekendclub
Hero at Large is about a struggling actor in a superhero uniform, who is mistaken for a real hero when he stops a robbery.
Image: Twitter/@landofthe80s
Reading Writing & Romance follows an actor who struggles financially and decides to become a teacher at a high school temporarily.
Image: Twitter/@AppezzatoPenny