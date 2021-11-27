'Home Alone' to 'Elf' movies to watch during the upcoming holiday season

'Home Alone' is a cult classic movie and follows the story of Kevin McCallister, a boy who defends his Chicago home from burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their vacation to Paris.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' is a fantasy comedy-drama based on Dr. Seuss's 1957 book of the same name.
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town" who stumbles upon "Christmas Town" and becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday.
'The Holiday' follows the story of two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who arrange a home exchange to escape heartbreak during the Christmas and holiday season.
'Elf' follows the story of Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, who learns about his origins and heads to New York City to meet his biological father.
