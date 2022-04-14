Honda unveils City e:HEV hybrid electric sedan; Check price, specification & more
Honda unveiled its City e:HEV hybrid electric sedan which will be available in two variants- V and ZX Trims
Likely to be priced around Rs 18 lakhs, the City Hybrid will offer three drive options -- EV mode, hybrid mode and engine mode
Its safety features include collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation (RDM), lane keeping assist system (LKAS) and auto high-beam.
The vehicle offers ambient LED cabin lighting with an electric sunroof.
It features a self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system connected to a 1.5 litre petrol engine, a peak power of 126 PS and fuel efficiency of 26.5 km per litre.
Honda is aiming to achieve 100% transition to EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040, starting with City Hybrid.
