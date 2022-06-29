Hooda's exotic ton to Umran's pace magic, major talking points from IRE vs IND 2nd T20I
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
Deepak Hooda hit 104 runs in 57 balls in the first innings of the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I, which is his maiden international century.
Image: @ICC/Instagram
Sanju Samson returned to the playing XI for the 2nd T20I and scored 77 runs off 42 balls and helped India reach 225/7 in the first innings.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Mark Adair took the maximum wickets for Ireland in the 2nd T20I, by dismissing three of the India batters.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Ireland skipper Andy Bilbirnie hit 60 runs off 37 runs in the 2nd innings, with the help of seven sixes and three fours.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Opener Paul Stirling scored 40 runs in just 18 balls, during the first wicket stand of 72 runs with skipper Andy.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
India pacer Umran Malik defended 18 runs in the final over of the match and helped India secure a 4-run win.
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
George Dockrell hit an unbeaten knock 34 runs in 16 balls with the help of three fours and three six in the second innings.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Mark Adair also hit 23 runs in 12 balls, but failed to earn the victory for Ireland.
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
India skipper Hardik Pandya displayed impressive athleticism by running out Gareth Delamy in the second innings, which was Ireland's 2nd wicket to fall in the space of a run.
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram