'House of the Dragon': New character posters of HBO Max’s 'Game of Thrones' prequel out
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Emma D'Arcy is the firstborn child of King Viserys. She aims to become the Seven Kingdoms' first queen regnant.
Prince Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne and an exceptional dragonrider.
King Viserys I Targaryen played by Paddy Considine is the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms.
Lady Alicent Hightower played by Olivia Cooke is the daughter to the Hand of the King and a part of King's inner circle.
Lord Corlys Velaryon played by Steve Toussaint is popular known as 'Sea Snake'. The lord of House Velaryon is hailed as the seafarer in Westerosi history.
Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Milly Alcock is introduced as the 'Queen she never was'.
Ser Criston Cole played by Fabien Frankel is the Knight of the Kingsguard, a master swordsman from the Dornish Marches.
Mysaria played by Sonoya Mizuno is a foreign-born dancer and a confidante to Daemon Targaryen.
Ser Otto Hightower played by Rhys Ifans is the Hand of the King and a bitter political rival of Prince Daemon.
