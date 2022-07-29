Prachi Arya
'House of the Dragon' premiere: Matt Smith, Olivia & others hit red carpet of GoT prequel
IMAGE: Instagram/hotd.hbo
House of th Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik posing in black casuals as he attends series LA premiere of the upcoming series.
IMAGE: Instagram/hotd.hbo
Eve Somer and Greg Yaitanes arrives at the HBO Original Drama Series House Of The Dragon world premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27.
IMAGE: Instagram/hotd.hbo
Olivia Cooke, who plays a key role as Rhaenyra's best friend Alicent Hightower, looks stunning in a black sequence gown as she poses for the photographers.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
The Crown’s Matt Smith joined the star studded premiere of The House of the Dragon in LA.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
Actor Milly Alcock looks absolutely stunning in this beige dress at the world premiere of The House of the Dragon.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
Emma D'Arcy grabbed attention at the premiere as she wore an oversized coat and pant while walking the red carpet.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
Actor Emily Carey dons a dramatic outfit in white as she grabs attention as series world premiere.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
Eve Best who plays a significant role in the spinoff, wore a black corset at the world premiere of The House of the Dragon.
IMAGE: Instagram/pureiceandfire
