How Can India Qualify For T20 WC Semi-Finals; Check Out Possible Scenarios
Image Credit: BCCI/ Twitter
After losing to New Zealand Team India will have to win the rest of their matches in the group and hope for other results to go in their favour.
Image: BlackcapsNZ/ Instagram
India will have to beat Afghanistan convincingly and hope that Mohammad Nabi's team beats New Zealand as well.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Scotland has failed to win any matches in Group 2 and so Team India will be hoping to beat them by a big margin and improve their net run rate.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Namibia is ahead of India on the table with one win and one loss. India will be hoping to crash their party by winning the match.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter