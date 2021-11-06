How can India qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals after win over Scotland?
Team India found themselves on the brink of elimination after losing the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand by huge margins
The Men In Blues' future in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 depends on the outcome of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan game
If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, then it will result in a three-way tie between Afghans, NZ & India for the semis spot with the NRR coming into play eventually
If New Zealand overcome Afghanistan, then they will join Pakistan as the second semi-finalists from Group 2. The BlackCaps will finish with 8 points
