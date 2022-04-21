How can Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings reach IPL 2022 Playoffs?
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Mumbai Indians are known for being slow starters however in the IPL 2022 season the five-time champions have made the worst start in the franchisee's history.
Chennai Super Kings won the title last season beating KKR in the final. However, the defending champions just like MI have struggled for victories which have put them in a tough spot in terms of the race to the play-offs.
Mumbai Indians have lost all their six matches in IPL 2022 tournament so far which has brought them to the brink of early elimination from this year's IPL.
Chennai Super Kings also find themselves making an early exit from the tournament. The Yellow Army has just one win under their belt and losing to Mumbai Indians will only pile up more pressure.
CSK has the worst net run rate but can still qualify for the playoffs either by winning all the remaining eight games or at least seven wins in their remaining eight matches.
Rohit Sharma’s MI team with an NRR of -1.048 has the worst record among all ten teams in IPL 2022. For MI to qualify in top four they have to win all the eight matches by a big margin and hope for other results to go in their favour.
